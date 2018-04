IPL 2018 live streaming: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - Where to follow KXIP vs CSK live

Live streaming of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the I.S. Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, is available online. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to extend their winning momentum when they face Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the I.S. Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on Sunday. The MS Dhoni-led side have won their first two matches and they will aim to make short work of KXIP who have two points from two matches. Match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match while Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday’s loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When is Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 15, 2018.

Where will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the I.S. Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/

(With agency inputs)