IPL 2018, live cricket score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: KXIP 10/0, KL Rahul 10*

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to field first, look to extend their winning run when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mohali on Sunday. After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday’s loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Follow live cricket score and live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of the IPL 2018 game between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), click here.