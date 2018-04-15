IPL 2018, live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: RR 22/0 (3 ov)

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will both be aiming to register their second win of the IPL 2018 season when they face off in a mouth-watering Indian Premier League encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of Kings XI Punjab in their last game. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, beat the Delhi Daredevils at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur in a match that was largely affected by the rainy weather conditions. Both teams will be looking to build on their previous efforts whilst also sorting out the issues that have affected them thus far. RCB have won the toss and have opted to field. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018, here. (IPL Full coverage) (Live Streaming) (Live Updates)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of the IPL 2018 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, click here.