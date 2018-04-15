IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, live cricket score: RR off to cautious start

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to build on their first wins of the IPL 2018 season as they face off in an Indian Premier League match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. Royal Challengers beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in their last game while the Royals got the better of Delhi Daredevils by ten runs in a rain-curtailed match on their return to their fortress, the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Get live cricket score and live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018, here. (Live Scorecard) | (Live streaming) | (IPL 2018 full coverage)

16:17 hrs IST: Single off the last ball for Rahane. Expensive over from Sundar, 14 runs off it. Rajasthan Royals are 22/0 after 3 overs. Umesh Yadav comes into the attack.

16:15 hrs IST: SIX! Length ball from Sundar, Rahane makes room and strikes it over the long-on boundary for a maximum.

16:14 hrs IST: FOUR! Quicker delivery from Sundar, Rahane gets down on one knee and sweeps it to deep backward square leg boundary.

16:12 hrs IST: Looks like Rahane is struggling with cramps. The physio is out to attend to him. We will keep you posted.

16:09 hrs IST: Dot ball to finish off from Woakes. Rajasthan Royals are 8/0 after 2 overs. Rahane 5*, Short 1*. Sundar to continue.

16:07 hrs IST: FOUR! Length ball from Woakes, Rahane comes forward and smacks it over mid-wicket for his first boundary of the evening.

16:04 hrs IST: Magnificent start from Sundar. No margin for error. Short cautious, for now. Rajasthan Royals are 1/0 after the first over. Chris Woakes comes into the attack.

16:02 hrs IST: Length delivery from Sundar to start off, Rahane plays the reverse sweep but no runs. The RR captain making his intentions clear.

16:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Rahane and Short to open. Washington Sundar to start the proceedings.

15:45 hrs IST: Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2008 champions, did not impress with the bat in their first two matches, and having retained the same eleven, it remains to be seen whether they shuffle the batting order.

15:41 hrs IST: RCB had won only one game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2017. Their campaign last year was hurt by a shoulder injury to Virat Kohli, that sidelined him until the final stages of the tournament.

15:36 hrs IST: Playing XIs -

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D’ Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(wk), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(wk), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

15:32 hrs IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field.

15:30 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

AB de Villiers took RCB side home in the last match but the team will be looking at their other big names to fire against the Royals. Skipper Virat Kohli will be itching to get going as he has so far only score 52 runs in the first two matches.

Royals, despite winning their last match, would be disappointed by how their batting has fared so far in the competition. They too would be looking at their expensive imports to deliver on a surface that has historically been a batting paradise.