2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal wins gold as India finish with 66 medals

Saina Nehwal’s aggression and intensity was too much for P V Sindhu to handle as the former picked up the women’s singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final here today. (CWG highlights)

Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before today’s match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour.

The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. She was the pillar of India’s gold-winning campaign in the team championship earlier, playing every one of the singles matches due to Sindhu’s injury.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to win gold; Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver

In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court.

Kidambi settles for silver; Rankireddy-Shetty create history

Newly-crowned World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth let slip the early advantage to settle for a silver medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games, going down to Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei in the men’s singles summit clash here today.

Srikanth had beaten Lee in the mixed team championships final earlier in the Games but the former world number one rallied for a 19-21 21-14 21-14 triumph today for his third individual CWG gold. He has two more mixed team gold medals to his credit.

A decade older than the Indian, Lee kept his best for the last, showing off the legendary reflexes that have earned him cult status in international badminton.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games table tennis: G Sathiyan-Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal win bronze

Meanwhile, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed India’s first ever medal in men’s doubles after settling for a silver at the 21st Commonwealth Games’ badminton competition here today.

Satwik and Chirag lost 13-21 16-21 to Rio Olympics bronze medallist English pair of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge in a 39-minute men’s doubles final at the Carrara Sports Arena.

Manika Batra adds to table tennis tally

Manika Batra’s sensational run at the Commonwealth Games fetched her another medal as she teamed up with G Sathiyan to collect the mixed doubles bronze, thereby claiming a medal in every event she competed in here.

Batra and Sathiyan defeated the compatriot senior duo of Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6 11-2 11-4 to claim the honours in the bronze medal play-off.

This was Batra’s fourth medal of the Games. She had earlier won a historic women’s singles gold and was also a part of the top-finishing women’s team. In women’s doubles, she won a silver with Mouma Das.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2018 squash: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa get silver

Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal clinched his third medal of the Games by winning a bronze in men’s singles after beating Samuel Walker of England 4-1 (11-7 11-9 9-11 11-6 12-10).

He was part of the gold-winning men’s team event and also clinched a silver in men’s doubles with Sathiyan.

Pallikal, Chinappa secure squash silver

India ended their Commonwealth Games campaign in squash with two silver medals after Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa went down fighting in the women’s doubles final here today.

Pallikal and Chinappa, who had won a historic gold in Glasgow Games four years ago, fell short against the New Zealand combine of Joelle King and Amanda-Landers Murphy losing 9-11, 8-11 in the title clash.

“It’s great that we could be in the finals, we had a great chance to win. The New Zealanders played really well, we had a few bad calls. It’s disappointing, but it happens, that’s sport,” Chinappa said.

“We still managed to get a silver four years later (2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallists).”