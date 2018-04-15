2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to win gold; Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver

Saina Nehwal beat PV Sindhu in the all-Indian women’s singles badminton summit clash at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday to win the gold medal. (Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu highlights) (Kidambi vs Lee highlights) (CWG live updates)

However, Kidambi Srikanth lost in the men’s singles final bout to Lee Chong Wei and settled for a silver medal.

India have won three medals in badminton thus far in the 2018 Commonwealth Games - two silver and one gold.

A fourth medal is assured as Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on England’s Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge in the men’s doubles final later on Sunday.

Saina, Sindhu dazzle

The first game between the Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu was a hard-fought affair that lasted 22 minutes, but Saina was able to win the game 21-18.

The second game was an even longer drawn-out affair, lasting more than half an hour. Sindhu had taken a 14-10 lead at one point, but Saina rallied back and cut the deficit to 14-15.

Sindhu maintained her narrow lead and even reached game point at 20-19 but an error on her part saw the game stand level at 20 all. It was this mistake that cost her the match.

It was Saina’s experience that saw her eventually keep her calm and seal the game - and the match - at 23-21, leaving Sindhu to settle for silver.

Saina Nehwal had beaten PV Sindhu 21-17, 27-25 in the Senior Badminton National Championship in November 2017.

In fact, Saina’s overall head-to-head record vs Sindhu is 3-1, including two wins in BWF events.

Silver for Kidambi

Newly crowned badminton world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth had to settle for a silver mdeal after losing his men’s singles badminton final to Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

After winning the first game, the 25-year-old lost the next two to go down 21-19, 14-21, 14-21 in just under an hour.

The silver in men’s singles is Kidambi Srikanth’s second medal of the Games after winning gold in the mixed team event.

For Lee Chong Wei, meanwhile, this is his 3rd men’s singles gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. He previously won gold in 2006 and 2010.