Commonwealth Games 2018 squash: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa get silver

Defending Champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa settle for silver after losing their women’s doubles final match to the New Zealand pair of Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Sunday.

Pallikal and Chinappa lost the final in straight games 9-11, 8-11 in just over 20 minutes.

Coming into the final the Indian pair had lost just three games in their six matches but lost both of their games in the final to win silver.

This is India’s and Dipika Pallikal’s second medal in squash at the Games after winning the silver in mixed doubles on Saturday.