2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, live updates

India will look to end their campaign at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday with a few more medals. India had won eight gold medals on Saturday - Day 11 of the multi-discipline event - with veteran pugilist Mary Kom winning the women’s 48kg event. Manika Batra won the women’s singles table tennis gold, while Sanjeev Rajput and Neeraj Chopra added golds in shooting and javelin throw, respectively. Gaurav Solanki and Vikas Krishan brought more golds in boxing, whereas Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik won the yellow metal in wrestling. Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast here.

PV Sindhu’s women’s singles badminton final against Saina Nehwal will be keenly followed back home in India, while Kidambi Srikanth will be carrying the country’s expectations in his singles final against the legendary Lee Chong Wei.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing in the badminton men’s doubles final.

In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal will play the women’s doubles final.

Achanta Sharath Kamal will be in action in table tennis men’s singles bronze medal match, but not before he pairs up with Mouma Das to take on Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra in an all-Indian table tennis mixed doubles bronze medal play-off.