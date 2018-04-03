Live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast: Where to see CWG live

The Commonwealth Games 2018 starts in Gold Coast on April 4, with a jumbo Indian contingent aiming to deliver a strong medal-winning performance in the Australian city. At the previous edition of Commonwealth Games in Glasgow the Indian medal tally stood at 64 – 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze. This time the 218-strong contingent would be expected to either better it or ensure that the final count hovers close to the previous haul. Get detailed information of Live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast here. (Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of Indians in Gold Coast)

What’s the duration of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast will start from April 4 and end on April 15. The opening ceremony will be broadcasted on 4th April 2018 at 2:30 PM IST. After that, the action starts from 4:30 AM IST everyday.

Where to get live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast?

Live Streaming for all the live sports at Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast is available on the SONY LIV APP.

Where to get live updates of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast?

The live updates, live medal tally and live commentary of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast can found on https://www.hindustantimes.com/

How to see Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast live on TV?

For Live TV of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast, one can tune in to SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 from 5th April 2018 at 4:30 AM IST. The opening ceremony will be broadcasted on 4th April 2018 at 2:30 PM IST.