2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Punam Yadav attacked in Varanasi’s Rohaniya

Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav, who won a gold medal in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, has filed a police complaint after she was attacked in Varanasi’s Rohaniya. (CWG live updates)

It is learnt that Punam was at her aunt’s house when one of their neighbours attacked the weightlifter following an argument with them in Rohaniya. Rohaniya police is reportedly now investigating the case.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to win gold; Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver

The dispute between the family of Punam Yadav and the neighbours who attacked her is reportedly quite an old one, although it remains unclear if that was what led to the argument.

Earlier on day four of the Commonwealth Games, Punam made the country proud after bagging a gold medal in 69 kg weight category in weightlifting.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2018 squash: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa get silver

Punam lifted100 kg in snatch and 122 kg in the clean and jerk to finish with a total of 222kg ahead of England’s Sarah Davies (217 kg) and Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai (216 kg).

In 2014, Yadav clinched a bronze medal in the same weight category at the 2014 Glasgow Games.