2018 Commonwealth Games badminton women’s singles final live score: Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu

The 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2018 ) women’s singles badminton final is an Indian affair with Saina Nehwal taking on PV Sindhu in the summit clash at Carrara Sports Arena in Gold Coast on Sunday. Indian badminton players have had an all-conquering CWG, and, the gold and silver set to be won in the women’s singles would be the icing on the cake. Get live updates and live score of the Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu 2018 Commonwealth Games badminton women’s singles final, here.

Both the players have been in good form through the tournament. Sindhu, who had missed the mixed team competition due to an ankle sprain, knocked out defending champion Michelle Li 21-18, 21-8 in just 26 minutes to enter the final. Meanwhile Saina, a former World No. 1, had to dig deep to struggle past 2014 silver medallist Kristy Gilmour 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 in 68 minutes.

Their contrasting journey into the final hardly indicate which way the match will tilt. What’s guaranteed is some high quality badminton action with both players giving their best to win gold.

Saina, the 2010 CWG champion, and Sindhu, the 2014 bronze medallist, clashed at the Senior National championship final last November with the former having the last laugh after a gruelling match. Saina and Sindhu faced each other twice in the Premier Badminton League (PBL). While Saina, playing for Hyderabad Hotshots then, defeated Sindhu (Awadhe Warriors) in the 2013 competition, Sindhu beat Saina in the PBL 2 semi-final in January, 2017.