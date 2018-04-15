2018 Commonwealth Games badminton men’s singles final live score: Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei

Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth will be looking to celebrate his newly-attained World No. 1 status by winning gold in the men’s singles event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Srikanth will play former World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in the gold medal match at the Carrera Sports Arena on Sunday. The Indian has already beaten Wei at the CWG-- in the final of the mixed team event where India brushed aside the Malaysian challenge to win gold. Srikanth will be hoping to do a repeat of that performance against the dangerous Chong Wei. Get live updates and live score of the Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei, 2018 Commonwealth Games badminton men’s singles final, here.

Srikanth progressed to the final of the men’s singles after defeating 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rajiv Ouseph of England 21-10, 21-17 in little over half an hour. Meanwhile Lee Chong Wei , the three-time Olympic silver medallist, prevented an all-Indian men’s singles final by getting the better of H S Prannoy 21-16, 9-21 21-14 in the other semi-final.

Srikanth is brimming with confidence after a remarkable last 12 months on the BWF world tour. He has carried forward that confidence into the CWG, and, the gold medal he won earlier in Gold Coast (in the mixed team event), and the World No. 1 status that came his way on Thursday, will ensure he is pumped up for the final against a very formidable opponent.