2018 Commonwealth Games: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra win bronze in mixed doubles table tennis

Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG live updates)

They defeated compatriots Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 in the third position play-off.

G Sathiyan and Manika Batra never once looked troubled against the veterans pairing of Mouma Das and Sharath Achanta.

This was Manika Batra’s fourth medal in the event. She had clinched the women’s singles gold on Saturday and was also part of the women’s team that won the gold medal team table tennis event.

Batra had also won a silver medal in the women’s doubles event alongside Mouma Batra.