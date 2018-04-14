IPL 2018 live streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Where to follow RCB vs RR live

Live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, is available online. It will be a chance for both the teams to clinch their second win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore on Sunday. Match starts at 4:00 PM IST.

RCB are currently placed fifth while RR are stuggling at sixth on the points table with two points each from two matches. They both lost their respective openers against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 15, 2018.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore .

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 4:00 pm IST.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/

