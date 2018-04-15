IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. (IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, live updates)

Both RCB and RR are looking for their second win in three games with the hosts – playing in green as part of their ‘go green’ initiative – looking to build on their four-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday. (IPL 2018, live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals)

RCB, maintaining the trend of teams wanting to chase a total, made one change from the previous game, dropping middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan after the youngster failed in the first two games. Delhi left-arm spinner, Pawan Negi, was included to provide an extra spin option.

Rajasthan Royals though kept faith in the XI that played in the previous game against Delhi Daredevils, which they won by 10 runs under the rain-rule.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had won only one game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2017 when they finished at the bottom of the points table. Their campaign last year was hurt by a shoulder injury to Virat Kohli, that sidelined him until the final stages of IPL 2017.

Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2008 champions, did not impress with the bat in their first two matches, and having retained the same eleven, it remains to be seen whether they shuffle the batting order.

After a nine-wicket defeat against 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game, RR got the advantage as the rain-hit second game forced Delhi Daredevils to chase 71 for victory in only six overs.