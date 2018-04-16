IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Daredevils (DD) won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Till it becomes someone else’s show --- and there is no dearth of personnel to do that on either side for that to happen--- the spotlight will be on Gautam Gambhir. He was Eden’s own before deciding to return home to Delhi. Gambhir was the only one in a match kit as Delhi Daredevils warmed up and perhaps without wanting to, it meant he stood out.

Before going out to train, Gambhir and Sunil Narine exchanged pleasantries and it seemed that the widest Narine had smiled in a while; he certainly doesn’t when he gets a wicket or swings his arm to send the white ball meteoring into the night sky. They even exchanged fist bumps before going to different parts of the ground. Narine is one wicket from getting to 100 IPL scalps.

Gambhir has said he has returned to Delhi because he has unfinished business and that could mean helping them to their first IPL trophy. An important step towards that would also be taking Delhi Daredevils to their second win in eight attempts at Eden.

He knows enough about the conditions to decide that the wicket doesn’t really change much and Gambhir said as much after the toss. He also said Eden has the most loyal fans in the country and that he couldn’t have achieved anything without them. “However, as a professional, you have to do your best,” said Gambhir sounding as soft and business-like as he would in a purple shirt.

Both teams made one change; KKR getting Tom Curran back to replace Mitchell Johnson and DD replacing Dan Christian with Chris Morris.

Not as much as Gambhir but there will some attention on Mohammed Shami too. Shami is a homeboy in the way Gambhir never was but he hasn’t set foot in Kolkata since a string of myriad allegations including domestic violence was levelled by his wife. He hasn’t really set the IPL on fire yet and it will have to be seen how well he runs in and delivers.