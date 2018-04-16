Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket - Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday dubbed Virat Kohli as the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket, stating that the Indian cricket team captain is on a par with the legendary Portuguese forward. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

“Virat actually played under-19 (cricket) with my younger brother Darren Bravo. I always tell Darren that Virat is a good person he should look up to. I’m not saying that because I’m here, I actually had Virat talk to my brother personally about batting and cricket,” Bravo said at the launch event of Virat Kohli’s signature head gear with lifestyle brand New Era.

READ: IPL 2018: Kieron Pollard pleased to see ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle back in form

Besides performing on his new song Run D World, Bravo also showered praises for Kohli who was also present at the event. “When I see Virat, I see the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket. That’s the level at which he is at. For me, as a cricket player to play against him, and to watch him play when he represents India or even RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) is admire the talent that he has, the passion and talent that he has for the sport and the way he plays. Hats off to him! He deserves all the accolades that he’s getting,” Bravo concluded.

READ: IPL 2018: KL Rahul reveals strategy Kings XI Punjab used to nullify MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli’s side Royal Challengers Bangalore are due to play Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. While Mumbai are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with three consecutive losses, RCB aren’t in a good position as well and have won just one of their three matches so far.