IPL 2018: Kieron Pollard pleased to see ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle back in form

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Monday said it was great to see the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle firing on all cylinders after going through a tough time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Gayle, who remained a key player for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for several years, was not only released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2018 auction but also failed to find buyers in the first two rounds.

The former Windies captain was eventually picked by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at his base price of Rs 2 crore, and after missing the first couple of games, he blasted 63 off just 33 balls (7x4s, 4x6s) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

“When you talk about Chris Gayle, you talk about the guy with most T20 runs, the best record, the most sixes, the most dominant force in T20 cricket. As a fellow West Indian, it is disappointing that he didn’t fetch a buyer in the first or second round. But he eventually got a buyer. And in his first game in the tournament, it was pleasing to see do what he can do,” Pollard told journalists.

“It seems like he has to prove himself once again. And Universe Boss does in fine style, he did it well. And as a fellow West Indian, it is pleasing to see him come out and score runs, it is pleasing for me to see (Andre) Russell, (Dwayne) Bravo and all the guys doing well. Every day, you’re happy to see these guys performing, and when it is your day, they will be happy in return for you as well,” Pollard added.

Pollard said he too has had tough luck but dropping a player is not always the right solution.

“For me, I’m not bothered. As any cricketer, if you do not perform, you’re dropped. You look at this three game. One game I didn’t bat. The second game, we were in a difficult position. And the third game, these things happen. Again, it is easy after two games, (to say) pick this one, drop this one, this guy should play. But again there are a lot of things other than pick and drop. Again, when you go to the squad, who are you going to select next?,” he asked.

Pollard also hopes that his fellow West Indies and Mumbai teammate Evin Lewis will come good in the time to come.

“The only difference is that IPL being a T20 tournament, the biggest T20 tournament in the world, the expectations are high. There is no room for failure. But at the end of the day, you still have to come and enjoy yourself and enjoy the experience. We have been speaking about it. He has seen a lot of it on television, It is a matter of him soaking in the atmosphere, and as we can see, he has got into the groove, a couple of scores under his belt, hoping as a team that he can bat and bat a bit longer and get a big score for not only himself but also for the team,” he concluded.