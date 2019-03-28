RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI - Jasprit Bumrah misses out

After the drubbing they received at the hands of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians would look to get going this season with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The bowling was a big concern at the Wankhede and with Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness a bit of a concern, getting a balanced side out on the field could be a tricky prospect for Rohit Sharma.

We take look at the possible XI which could take the field in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma

The skipper played a couple of promising strokes, but then was dismissed trying to take on Ishant Sharma. He needs to find form as his presence at the top of the order holds the key for Mumbai’s chances this season.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock gave a decent start to Mumbai Indians and was looking all set for a big innings before he too fell at the wrong time. However, he has been a man in form this season and can get going at Chinnaswamy.

Suryakumar Yadav

After an iffy start to his campaign, Suryakumar Yadav would look to make amends, especially with Ishan Kishan breathing down his neck for this slot.

Yuvraj Singh

He struggled against the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Yuvraj showed glimpses of his belligerence against Axar Patel and Mumbai would hope, he finds his mojo back against RCB.

Kieron Pollard

The engine room of MI, Pollard looked good in his brief stay, but now needs to put his hand up and play the match-defining knock for his side.

Hardik Pandya

It was a forgettable day for Hardik, both with the bat and ball and now he would want to prove a point against his Indian captain and his form will have a huge bearing on the result of the match.

Krunal Pandya

Like Hardik, Krunal too looked rusty in Mumbai, but he has the credentials to bounce back and get the job done. His record against RCB is impressive and the all-rounder would want to continue his stellar run.

Mitchell McClenaghan

Much like the other bowlers, Mitchell McClenaghan faced the brunt of a rampant Rishabh Pant. However, he has been an indispensable member of this unit for quite some time now and needs to get his radar right, especially early on in the season. His angle, pace and hostility can be unnerving and this what Rohit would hope for.

Rasikh Salam

The young man has been the talk of the town ever since he was handed his debut in Mumbai. Against RCB, he will be up against Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, two batsmen who might take him on. How he responds could well forge his career in the longer run.

Mayank Markande

His omission was surprising in Mumbai and he could be slotted back in the mix for this clash, especially on the Chinnaswamy surface which could turn for the wrist spinners.

Lasith Malinga

He has received the clearance from SLC and is now available for selection which is a massive shot in the arm for Mumbai Indians.

“When we got him in the auction, SLC gave us his availability schedule, that tournament wasn’t part of that,” Jayawardene had said earlier. “So there is a conversation to be made and once we get through that conversation we’ll let you know.”

