RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah – Numbers reveal impact of the two players

After tasting defeat in their respective season openers, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore now need to get their act together when the two sides meet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If the promos for the tournament are anything to go by, it will be a battle between Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Well, Bumrah has already thrown a challenge to Kohli in the pre-season advert, and this is when the two marquee players would be keen to gain advantage over each other.

Remember the lanky, wiry Bumrah in his first match, his first ball was dispatched to the point boundary and then he came back and claimed Kohli in the very next ball. This is how he announced his arrival in IPL, but since that wicket, he has not been able to claim Kohli again in the tournament.

Kohli has dominated this contest, he has scored 99 runs against in the 9 innings against Mumbai Indians in IPL. The RCB skipper has always enjoyed himself against Mumbai and has peeled off 571 runs vs them at an average of 30.05.

“No one wants to start like this, but it’s good to get a game like this out of the way - this early in the tournament,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the defeat against CSK.

Also read: In a small ground like Chinnaswamy, every bowler under pressure - De Villiers

“The execution is always key no matter what plans you have. We have the best death bowler. Bumrah is the best in the world. With a guy like that, it’s okay to be off the mark in one game knowing he’s going to come back strong. He’s not one of the best for no reason. Even the others, Mitch and Hardik, I know they are going to bounce back,” Mumbai wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock said before the match.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 09:36 IST