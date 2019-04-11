IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni on the cusp of scripting history as CSK look to continue dominant run

Chennai Super Kings are on a roll, they have found the perfect team combination when it comes to their home conditions in Chennai, as their spinners apply the perfect strangle to oppositions on a surface which is sluggish. However, now that they are on the road, the pitches will be different and this is where lies their biggest challenge.

MS Dhoni has the side to cater to different challenges, and on a true surface in Jaipur, he will need his fast bowlers to step up. Deepak Chahar has been exceptional this season with the new ball and in the absence of Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn has to deliver the goods.

Skipper MS Dhoni, who has been sharp with the bat as well as tactically is on the cusp of scripting new record. A win here for CSK and Dhoni will become the first IPL captain to 100 wins. He has been a stalwart for Chennai Super Kings and now when the conditions will be slightly different, his tactical nous will be keenly observed.

Earlier this season, the CSK skipper entered the 150-matches club for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, thus becoming the second player to achieve this distinction.

“I have been here for a very long time. Lot of good things have happened for me here including my Test debut. The crowd loves CSK and I have been a part of the franchise from the start. It is a special connection and they have really adopted me. We have been cribbing about the track but we have ended up winning the game,” the skipper said after his side won their game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

