CSK predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals - Dhoni expected to make tactical call

MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni picks his side, sticks with the players and MS Dhoni wins games. CSK are on a roll this season, they have found themselves in tricky positions, but know how to wriggle out of a hole and then they know the art of crossing the line.

They now face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, a side which has all the bases covered on paper, but when on the field, they cannot win matches and are now languishing at number seven, just above Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For CSK, the biggest challenge is the pitches they will now encounter as they have stepped out Chennai. Jaipur, for instance, is a true batting strip and not assist their spinners and hence, how Dhoni picks his side and then rotates his bowlers will be an interesting watch.

ALSO READ: IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Faf du Plessis has proved his worth at the top of the order and now when batting should become easier, he along with Shane Watson, can be expected to come good.

For Ambati Rayudu, this is the chance to find some form, and he could time it perfectly as the selectors sit down to pick the Indian World Cup squad next week.

The form of Deepak Chahar has been a revelation this season for Dhoni and how he uses the new ball will be key in Jaipur. Also, considering the pitch, Harbhajan could sit out and be replaced by Mohit Sharma in the playing XI.

Predicted XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma, Imran Tahir

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 10:41 IST