Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:44 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 126 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 108 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Sam Curran bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur and it was an expensive one as13 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Piyush Chawla.

Shardul Thakur bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Piyush Chawla and it was an expensive one as 16 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.2. At the same stage, CSK were 89/4. Rajasthan Royals need 18 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 3.6.

