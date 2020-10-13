e-paper
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(HTPhoto)
         

The 29th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at DUBAI. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat. Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have scored 39 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit 2 sixes and a 2 fours scoring 22 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

