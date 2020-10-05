e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2020 19:56 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 19th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on at DUBAI. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 53 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

14 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Washington Sundar bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

18 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 212 runs.

