Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:01 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 197 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

10 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit a four.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The 4th over was bowled by Axar Patel which was a decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.6. At the same stage, DC were 53/0. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 159 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli goes past 9000 T20 runs
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
