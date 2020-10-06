IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: ‘Don’t blame me later on,’ R Ashwin gives ‘first and final warning of 2020’

cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin made an impressive comeback from injury for Delhi Capitals on Monday. The 34-year-old spinner got injured in DC’s first match and missed the next games. He returned to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium and took one wicket for 26 runs as DC stamped their authority over their opponents with a 59-run win in the Indian Premier League.

Ashwin’s return also saw the return of the ‘Mankad’ controversy. While bowling, Ashwin saw Finch leaving the non-striker’s end before the ball being bowled. But instead of repeating the ‘Mankad’ dismissal of 2019, Ashwin let Finch off with a warning. But it wasn’t just a normal warning. Ashwin said on Twitter it is the first and final warning of 2020 regarding the dismissal.

‘Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw,’ Ashwin said on Twitter.

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

After the match, Ashwin talked about DC’s bench strength. He commented that DC’s bench is good enough to form another IPL team.

“That’s one of the beauty of this particular Delhi side, even when my shoulder dislocated, Amit came in and played the role, now he is injured so Axar has come in and played the role. There is enough strength on our bench and sometimes when it comes to the IPL, the people coming out of that bench become very important, that bench is probably good enough to be another IPL team, it has got a lot of quality, I think Amit will be dearly missed, moving forward we will try to keep him happy at home,” Ashwin said during the post-match press conference.

Ashwin also praised Axar Patel, who returned with figures of 2-18 in his four overs.

“Sometimes we tend to blow-up images and stats in T20 cricket, sometimes I feel it is a bit over-rated in a game like T20 because it is somewhat like football where people are playing their roles and one such person is Axar, he always goes under the radar, he builds the pressure up for someone else to capitalise and take the wicket. These are the heroes that are appreciated inside the dressing room for us at Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting is very particular about that. When you get appreciated, people want to stick to their roles.”