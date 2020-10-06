IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: ‘Those things hurt you,’ Virat Kohli highlights one mistake that is hurting Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore came up short against a marauding Delhi Capitals side on Monday. After being put in to bat, Delhi Capitals scored 196 for four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Marcus Stoinis and Prithvi Shaw shining with the bat. RCB batsmen were never made to settle by the DC bowlers as they struggled to get their innings going. Eventually, they could only manage 137 runs as DC won the match by a mammoth 59-run margin.

RCB have looked impressive in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League and have already accumulated 3 wins from 5 matches. But there is one aspect of the game that RCB needs to work on and it was highlighted by RCB skipper Virat Kohli after the match.

Kohli rued the dropped catches by his team after its 59-run drubbing at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, after which he went on to score a 26-ball 53.

Kohli himself had dropped KL Rahul twice in RCB’s loss to Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament.

“Those important chances in between, we need to grab when the opportunity comes our way, it is not like we are dropping half chances, we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We got into the game after the first six and then Stoinis batted really well in the end, we gave him a life, he took the game away from us,” he added.

Delhi were off to a flying start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan adding 68 runs. The RCB bowlers were able to pull things back, picking up quick wickets before slipping again.

“I think they got off to a great start in the first six then we pulled it back in the next eight overs and the last phase again got away from us,” Kohli said.

RCB have won three of their five matches. However, both their losses have come while chasing big targets.

“I think it is about rectifying those small mistakes. The conversation around chasing is always to have a big partnership, with the dew setting in had we kept 7-8 wickets at the end of 10 overs, the game would have been on,” Kohli said.