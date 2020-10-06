e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: R Ashwin gives Mankad warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: R Ashwin gives Mankad warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Ashwin, in a match against Rajasthan Royals, had used Mankad to dismiss Jos Buttler. The dismissal led to a widespread debate on whether it is within the “spirit of the game”.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 07:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
R Ashwin gives a warning to Aaron Finch.
R Ashwin gives a warning to Aaron Finch.(@iplt20)
         

The Mankad saga saw another new chapter in Indian Premier League 2020 on Monday during Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore contest in Dubai. Last year, when R Ashwin was Kings XI Punjab captain, the debate over the controversial form of dismissal had started.

Ashwin, in a match against Rajasthan Royals, had used Mankad to dismiss Jos Buttler. The dismissal led to a widespread debate on whether it is within the “spirit of the game”.

Before the start of the season, the discussion had emerged once again with Ashwin, who moved to Delhi Capitals this season, suggesting that there should be a rule to deduct runs if batsmen at the non-striker’s end are stepping out of the crease before a ball is being bowled.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting agreed with Ashwin’s points of view but maintained that he would not want his bowlers to dismiss anyone by Mankad.

Now, in Ashwin’s first over against RCB, the off-spinner had a clear chance of dismissing Aaron Finch using the technique. Finch was clearly outside his crease while Ashwin was into his run-up.

But instead of clipping off the bails, Ashwin stopped and gave Finch a warning to return to the crease. DC head coach was seen smiling in the dugout.

 

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to go top of the IPL points-table. Kagiso Rabada emerged star with the ball picking up 4/24 including the key wicket of Virat Kohli. In their chase, RCB were reduced to 43/3 with Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers dismissed in quick succession and even though skipper Kohli tried, his 39-ball 43 could only do so much.

After Kohli won the toss and elected to field, the Capitals posted 196/4 against RCB on the back of Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten half-century.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

