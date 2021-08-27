IPL 2020: Final list of unavailable overseas cricketers and their replacements

Ahead of the resumption of the remainder of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates on September 19, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced replacements in their respective squads for the remainder of the season.

A total of 9 overseas cricketers pulled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and four of them were from RCB.

Here is the full of list overseas cricketers who have pulled out from IPL 2021 and their replacements.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB have brought in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa. In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of 7 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I. Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson and Tim David for New Zealand’s Finn Allen.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England’s Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and 2 half centuries and has a strike-rate of 149.70. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia’s 2021 T20I World Cup squad. PBKS have also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR have brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia's Pat Cummins.

