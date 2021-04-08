Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals - Date, Time, Venue of all matches
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Here is a look at full schedule of Rajasthan Royals team.
Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson (right) of Rajasthan Royals.(Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their first match of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 12 in Mumbai. The BCCI announced full schedule for IPL 2021 in Sunday. The 14th edition of the tournament will be played in six venues with no home matches for any teams. The Royals who had a disappointing season last time around, finishing last in the points table, went for a rejig ahead of IPL 2021. They let go of Steve Smith and decided to appoint Sanju Samson as their captain for IPL 2021. In the auctions too RR made some interesting purchases. But none bigger that Chris Morris, who became the costliest player of IPL auction after being bought by the Royals for INR 16.25 cr.

Here is the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021

April 12th, Monday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai

April 15th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 19th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 22nd, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 24th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 29th, 2021, Thursday, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi

May 2nd, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

May 5th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 8th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 11th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 13th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Sunriers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 16th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata

May 18th, 2021, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 22nd, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

