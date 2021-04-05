‘He’s an institution of spin bowling’: Punjab Kings’ new recruit feels ‘fortunate’ to play under head coach Anil Kumble

Punjab Kings made some interesting signings at the players' auctions for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They went with the maximum purse amount and came out with a terrific mix of young and experienced players. One of their new recruits is Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena who is looking forward to a new season with the revamped Punjab-based franchise.

Saxena has been a part of three IPL franchises before but yet to play his first match in the league. The 34-year-old will now don Punjab Kings’ jersey and is excited to learn from the team’s head coach, Anil Kumble.

In an interview with CricketNext, Saxena termed the former Indian spin legend an ‘institution’, adding that he is fortunate enough to have received an opportunity to train under Kumble.

“Very happy and excited to be in the IPL. We all know that IPL is a very good platform for everyone who wants to play for the country. You never know, one good season and you’re there. Very happy and excited, hopefully, I’ll get an opportunity and hopefully, the Punjab team does well so that every player will get into the limelight. I’m very excited about it,” Saxena told CricketNext.

“I feel I’m very fortunate to play under Anil Kumble (coach). Anil sir is a legend and if I talk about spin. he’s an institution. There will be so much to learn from him and I’m looking forward to it. Hope I learn many things,” he added.

The allrounder further said that his dream is to perform well for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 and lead the team to its maiden trophy.

“We lifting the trophy and me contributing. That’s one thing I dream of. It’s a result-oriented thing, but if we can focus on the process the results will come,” he concluded.

Jalaj Saxena had a terrific record in domestic cricket. He has played 123 first-class games and has 6334 runs and 347 wickets to his credit. He also has 1957 runs and 116 wickets in 99 List A matches. While in T20s, he has 59 wickets in as many games and 661 runs to his credit.

In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked up 8 wickets at an economy of just 3.74. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021, he got 10 wickets from 5 matches at an outstanding economy of 6.26.