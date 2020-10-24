e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 43rd match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 126 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer with 32 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh who contributed 37 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 127 at 6.3 runs per over.

