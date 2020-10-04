e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Streaming: When & where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Streaming: When & where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, MI vs SRH: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 11:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kings XI Punjab players.
Kings XI Punjab players.(KXIP/Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Streaming: In Match 18th of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings as both the teams look to return to winning ways. KXIP and CSK have suffered three defeats in four games in the season so far, and desperately need a win to rekindle hopes of a good season ahead. Punjab have a strong batting line-up comprising of top two stars Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, while Chennai Super Kings are struggling to find the right combination of playing XI. On papers, KXIP seem to have an edge over CSK.

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai .

Also read: KXIP vs CSK Preview

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 4).

Also read: KXIP Predicted XI vs CSK

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also read: CSK Predicted XI vs KXIP

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

