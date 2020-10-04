KXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings look to turn fortunes against unlucky Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will witness a battle of two bottom ranked teams tonight. MS Dhoni’s out-of-form Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams looks equally strong on paper but are poles apart in terms of form of their fitness. Dhoni & Co. have been struggling immensely in this tournament. They have been lagging the spark they had in the past seasons which makes them look rust on the field. KXIP, on the other hand, have produced some of the finest performances in this season but were beaten by luck. In today’s face-off, it’s going to be a matter of pride for the both sides as they would be eyeing a comeback after back-to-back losses.

17:10 hrs IST Kedar Jadhav‘s struggle - Worst strike rate since 2018 Since his inclusion in the CSK, Jadhav hasn’t made an impact in IPL, excluding the knock in 2018 vs MI in the season opener. Strike rate of batsman with minimum 200 balls faced since IPL 2018, Jadhav’s strike rate of 99.58 is the lowest. There is more to worry for Jadhav as in 7 innings he has 10 runs against KXIP which includes 4 ducks. Worst Strike Rate in IPL since 2018 (min. 200 balls faced) Kedar Jadhav - 99.58 Shakib Al Hasan - 119.81 Yusuf Pathan - 122.45 Robin Uthappa - 122.45 Sarfaraz Khan - 122.55





17:03 hrs IST Can KXIP have the Maxwell Magic tonight? Maxwell is yet to leave a mark in IPL 2020. In the 4 innings so far, he has struggled to get going as a result we can see massive drop in his Strike rate. But last time he played against CSK in UAE, he scored his best score in IPL- smashing 95 off 43 balls in 2014.





16:55 hrs IST KXIP vs CSK: Last five encounters CSK - 3 KXIP - 2 MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings rule here as they have won 3 of the last 5 matches against Kings XI Punjab. But this year, there are a couple of differences. The biggest of them is the form of CSK players. And the second one - KXIP to take on CSK under a new skipper this season.





16:40 hrs IST A tough journey for CSK in IPL 2020 MS Dhoni’s CSK has been under the heat of uncertainties, right from the beginning of the season. Amid all ups and down, they entered into the tournament and won their first game. Soon they lost the balance and experienced a massive down-fall. They lost three games on the trot, only to find themselves at the last position on the points table. A lot has been talked about MS Dhoni and his team’s fitness. But one should remember, it’s the only side which can turn around the oddest of situations any moment.





16:35 hrs IST KXIP’s story in IPL 2020 so far For KXIP, the journey so far has been truly disheartening. 4 matches, three 150-plus scores, 485 runs from openers – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal (including a centry apiece) – yet they are reeling on the seventh position of the points table. This is nothing but sheer bad luck that has surmounted this team. But it’s never late, though. KXIP posses all the power they need to return on winning ways.



