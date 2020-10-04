e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:58 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 18th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings is currently on at DUBAI. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and decided to bat. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have scored 38 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran. KXIP batsmen hit a four.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 3rd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Sam Curran bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 152 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

