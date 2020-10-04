IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:18 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 18th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 178 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 48 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 63 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who contributed 61 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

12 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours.

Chennai Super Kings will have to chase down the target of 179 at 8.9 runs per over.

