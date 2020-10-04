e-paper
Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:26 IST
Chasing a target of 179 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 101 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 4 fours scoring 19 runs from the over.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Harpreet Brar and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 6 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 10.1. At the same stage, KXIP were 71/1. Chennai Super Kings need 78 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

