IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma reaches 5000 runs in Indian Premier League, joins Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in elite list

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:01 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma made his way into the record books in the IPL 2020 match No. 13 against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Rohit became the third cricketer to score 5000 runs in IPL after RCB captain Virat Kohli and CSK’s Suresh Raina.

Rohit, who needed only two runs to get to the milestone got it with a boundary off Mohammed Shami’s bowling in the second over the match. Rohit drove through the covers in signature style to get to the landmark.

Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL. Raina and Kohli are the only two players to cross the 5000-run mark in IPL. Kohli has scored 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.12. Raina, on the other hand, has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

Rohit who used a DRS to overturn a LBW decision in Shami’s over, also scored 600 runs against KXIP. This is the fifth IPL team against whom Rohit has scored 600 or more runs in the IPL.

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab included Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Murugan Ashwin, while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.