e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Suresh Raina might miss first few games, but he will be back with CSK squad’

IPL 2020: ‘Suresh Raina might miss first few games, but he will be back with CSK squad’

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina, for his part, has not yet ruled out the chances of his return to UAE to play the IPL and there is a chance he returns to play for the franchise in the latter half of the tournament.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 08:17 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suresh Raina in action for CSK last year.
Suresh Raina in action for CSK last year.(Image Credit: BCCI/IPL)
         

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh’s decision to pull out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons has left a big hole in the Chennai Super Kings squad before the tournament begins on September 19 in UAE. At a time when CSK are yet to announce replacements for either Raina or Harbhajan, former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta said the left-hander might be back in the UAE to join the Yellow Army.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Dasgupta, who has played eight Tests and five ODIs for India, feels Raina might miss the first few games of CSK because of the quarantine rules but he expects the dynamic top-order batsman to be back with the squad. The former Bengal wicket-keeper also hinted that this is perhaps the reason CSK are not too keen to name a replacement for Raina, who is their highest run-scorer in the IPL.

Also Read | On the comeback trail, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking for the edge

“I have a feeling that Suresh Raina will be back playing the IPL. He might miss out on the first few games because of the quarantine rules and all but I have a feeling that Suresh will be back,” Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo. “I won’t be surprised if they don’t pick a replacement for Suresh.”

Also Read | Younger guys will feel little less pressure in empty stadium but its a challenge for seniors: Katich

Raina, for his part, has not yet ruled out the chances of his return to UAE to play the IPL. “I’ve been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again,” Raina told Cricbuzz.

CSK’s other big star Harbhajan Singh who was the latest to skip this year’s IPL is currently in Jalandhar. Dasgupta feels all-rounder Jalaj Saxena can be an ideal replacement for the senior off-spinner.

“As far as the replacement is concerned, there aren’t too many options. But I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place, he’s a good enough all-rounder. I think they might look at him, he’s a very good option for Bhajji’s replacement,” Dasgupta added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
Rajnath Singh to meet Iranian defence minister after 3-day Russia visit
Rajnath Singh to meet Iranian defence minister after 3-day Russia visit
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Cong demands CBI inquiry in MP rice scam, says entire con took place during BJP regime
Cong demands CBI inquiry in MP rice scam, says entire con took place during BJP regime
On the comeback trail, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking for the edge
On the comeback trail, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking for the edge
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In