BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be truncated if it happens

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League will be truncated if it happens.

cricket Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.(PTI)
         

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League will be cut short if it happens, news agency PTI reported. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the IPL Governing Council meeting, the former India skipper said ,“It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”

The statement from Ganguly came just a day after the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) decided to suspend the tournament till April 15 owing to the breakout of coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament was originally scheduled to begin from March 29 with the opening contest to be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, on Friday, Ganguly had spoken to reporters and had said that postponing the tournament was the only way to go as “first priority is safety” for everyone. “Let’s stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games,” he had said. On being asked if IPL franchises were happy with the call, he had added: “Nobody has a choice.”

(More details awaited)

