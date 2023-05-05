IPL 2020 Winner: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians became the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their title in what turned out to be an extraordinary Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2020. The tournament was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but got suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Eventually it was played from September 19 to November 10 behind closed doors in three stadiums across the UAE. The empty stands made for a rather unusual spectacle compared to the otherwise festive mood that accompanies IPL matches and the key buzzword throughout the season was 'bio-bubble'. MI finished top of the table and Delhi Capitals finished second. The two sides met in the final which MI won by five wickets. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the Orange Cap while DC's Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap. RR's Jofra Archer was player of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians with their 5th IPL win. (BCCI)

