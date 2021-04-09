IPL 2021: AB De Villiers, Faf du Plessis react to MS Dhoni's street cricket video

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer AB de Villiers, Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis reacted to CSK captain MS Dhoni’s new video in which the legendary cricketer is seen playing street cricket ahead of IPL 2021.

After Dream11 shared a video starring MS Dhoni who is seen bowling in a street cricket match and managing to dismiss his opponent, AB de Villiers requested Dhoni to bowl and not keep. "Definitely prefer you bowling than keeping. New role?" tweeted de Villiers.

Faf du Plessis, Dhoni’s CSK teammate reminded him of plans to go for bike rides. "@msdhoni When are we taking your bikes out for a ride? You Promised We're a TEAM after all :P #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai #Whistlepodu," tweeted du Plessis.

One of the best things about IPL is that it has helped in narrowing down the distance between different players across the globe. Some of the best international cricketers share dressing room and get to know each other a lot better because of IPL.

The recent Twitter banter between de Villiers, Dhoni and du Plessis was a testimony to that fact.

De Villiers will be in action in the opening match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in which defending champions Mumbai Indians take on RCB in Chennai.

Dhoni and du Plessis, will take the field on Saturday when their side CSK takes on last year’s runner-up Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

This time, IPL is back in India but is different from the previous editions. For the first time, no team will play in their home-ground in the IPL. The tournament is being hosted in six different cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune – in a caravan format due to the Covid-19 situation.

The first few matches of the IPL are in Chennai and Mumbai.