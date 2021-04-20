Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: After Stokes, Archer, Rajasthan Royals suffer another blow as Livingstone leaves for home
IPL 2021: After Stokes, Archer, Rajasthan Royals suffer another blow as Livingstone leaves for home

IPL 2021: RR announced Livingstone's departure on Twitter. "Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year," a statement from RR said.
Liam Livingstone has flown back home.(IPL)

Rajasthan Royals received another major blow with England batsman Liam Livingstone flying back home on Monday citing bubble fatigue. The resources are already depleted for RR with allrounder Ben Stokes getting ruled out just after two games this season after suffering a finger injury.

Stokes returned home to the UK for treatment. RR pacer Jofra Archer has also not joined the squad yet. Archer underwent a hand surgery before the start of the Indian Premier League 2021 season.

RR announced Livingstone's departure on Twitter. "Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year," a statement from RR said.

"We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," the statement added.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a harrowing 45-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. RR have now lost two out of their three games.

The franchise will next face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

