IPL 2021: Ajay Ratra joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach

Delhi Capitals on Sunday announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team's Assistant Coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On his appointment, Ratra in a statement said: "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

"We would like to welcome Ajay Ratra to the Delhi Capitals family," said franchise's CEO Vinod Bisht, on the development. "His experience, as player and coach will be invaluable, as we look to take the franchise from strength to strength. We are excited to have him on board, and wish him all the very best for the upcoming season."

The 39-year-old, Ratra, recently coached the Assam state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has coached the Punjab state team in the past too and has worked as a Fielding and Wicketkeeping Coach with the Indian's Women's Cricket Team during camps. This will be his first brush with an IPL franchise.

Ratra made history in 2002 when he became the youngest wicketkeeper (aged 20) to score a Test hundred, and the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a century overseas. Ratra, who is currently employed by ONGC as Manager (Corporate Communications) played 6 Tests and 12 ODIs for India. He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Amre and James Hopes. (ANI)