IPL 2021: 'All were so good to watch': SRK congratulates KKR for 100th IPL win

Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shahrukh Khan took to Twitter to congratulate his on their 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) win. The Kolkata franchise defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening IPL 2021 encounter on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRK, who is usually seen at Kolkata's matches along with co-owners in Jay Mehta and veteran Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, tagged the players in his tweets and congratulated them on the milestone victory. He wrote: Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch."

KKR has become the third side to reach 100 IPL wins. The tally is currently led by five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have won 120 (including two tied game) of their 204 matches. They have lost 84 matches.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are second in the list. Out of the 180 matches the franchise has played, they have won106 and lost 73.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is fourth in the order with 92 wins, while Punjab Kings are fifth with 98 IPL victories.

KKR's memorable win arrived in Chennai after winning a tightly-fought battle. They were put into bat by SRH. Opener Shubman Gill could only manage 15 but his partner Nitish Rana scored a remarkable 80 in 46 balls. Batting an No.3, Rahul Tripathi also scored a fifty--53 off 29 balls. Dinesh Karthik's late fireworks, during which he scored 22 off 9 balls, helped KKR post187/6 in 20 overs.

In response, SRH skipper and opener David Warner fell cheaply for just three. His partner Wriddhiman Saha was also dismissed early for seven. It then came down to in-form Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey to do the rescue. Bairstow was dismissed on 55. Abdul Samad hit some lusty blows, including two sixes off Cummins' over at the death, but it proved to be too little too late. Pandey remained 61 not out.