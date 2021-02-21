IPL 2021: 'Always had a desire to play with MS Dhoni, win tournament before he retires,' Robin Uthappa on move to CSK

India wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa, who was traded to Chennai Super Kings in January, after one season with Rajasthan Royals, said that he always had a desire to play with MS Dhoni and win trophy before he retires. Uthappa also said that a move to CSK is a blessing for him.

"Vanakkam Chennai, epdi irukeenga? (Hello Chennai, how are you?)," Uthappa said in a video he uploaded on his official Instagram account.

"First of all, I'd like to say thanks to all the CSK fans for the wonderful welcome I've received over the last few weeks. This message is a bit long pending, but I'm glad that 'late aanaalum latest ah pannirken' (I'm latest even if I'm late- Tamil movie dialogue)," he added.

"Thanks so much for all the love and support I've received so far. Honestly, it's bit of a desire come true for me. I had a desire to play with him [MS Dhoni] again and win a tournament once before he retires. So it's a blessing to get an opportunity to play for CSK,” he further said.

"Not just that, I get to play with a lot of players I grew up with. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina... I've been playing with them since Under-17. So I'm very very happy that I'm a part of CSK. I'll work hard and play well if I get an opportunity. And I'm looking forward to coming there and entertaining all of you,” he signed off.

Besides Uthappa, CSK also bought six players at the auction earlier this week. England spinner Moeen Ali, uncapped allrouner Krishnappa Gowtham, and India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara were the three big names bought by CSK, apart from uncapped Indians Harishankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, and Hari Nishaanth.