Amit Mishra achieves impressive feat, becomes first Delhi Capitals cricketer to play 100 IPL matches

Delhi Capitals handed debuts to two England cricketers – Tom Curran and Chris Woakes, and also included veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who is playing his 100th match for the franchise. Mishra, who has played a total of 151 matches in his IPL career is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, received a special cap, marking the occasion.

Also Read | IPL 2021, Match 2, CSK vs DC, Live Score and Updates

Mishra, with 160 wickets is next only to the great Lasith Malinga in the list of leading wicket takers in the history of the tournament. This is Mishra's second stint with the Capitals, having represented them in the past for three seasons – 2008 to 2010. He played two seasons – 2011 and 2012 for the now defunct Deccan Chargers before heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Mishra was resigned to Delhi in 2015 and has been a part of the franchise ever since. Mishra is also the leading hat-trick taker in the IPL, achieving the feat thrice. No one has as many as the veteran Delhi leg-spinner. Behind him is former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who has taken a hat-trick twice.

Amit Mishra completed a century of appearances for Delhi Capitals. (SI)

Also Read | Gavaskar to Pant: 'Don't allow Dhoni to put his arms around your shoulders'

No other player from the Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) has played 100 IPL matches. After Mishra, the most capped player to represent Delhi in the IPL is Virender Sehwag, who has played 86 matches. Behind Sehwag are Shreyas Iyer with 79 games, Rishabh Pant, with 69 matches and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem with 61 appearance.

In terms of purely spin bowlers, Mishra is one of the most capped in the history of IPL. In fact, after Piyush Chawla (164), Harbhajan Singh (160) and R Ashwin (155), Mishra (151) is the fourth most-capped spinner in the IPL.