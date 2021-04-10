Gavaskar's advice to Pant ahead of IPL 2021 clash: 'Don't allow MS Dhoni to put his arms around your shoulders'

Match 2 of the 2021 IPL pits two very similar yet contrasting captains. MS Dhoni is into his 12th season as captain of Chennai Super Kings, while for Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, this is the first time leading an IPL side. With the whole match billed as a battle of The Master versus his apprentice, Pant and Dhoni up against each other promises to be an exciting fixture.

Pant has spoken of his admiration towards Dhoni, but Sunil Gavaskar has an entirely different advice for the young DC captain. The former India captain has in fact cautioned Pant not to be too overwhelmed by Dhoni's presence, to an extent that if the CSK captain wishes to put his arms around his young counterpart, Pant should avoid it.

"It's going to bring to the table and exciting game for sure. The one thing I would like Rishabh Pant to do when he goes out for the toss is that if there is no social distancing, I just want him to make sure that he doesn't allow MS Dhoni to put his arms around his shoulders. That sometimes can be a sign of somebody who is saying 'Listen, you're a little guy, I'm the big guy'. So that little worry signal he should try and avoid," Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the start of the CSK-DC game on Saturday.

Gavaskar appreciated Pant's respect for Dhoni but reckons it should be off the field since the Capitals appear a pretty strong side. Gavaskar has warned Pant not to be carried away by the legacy of Dhoni, and focus on leading the team in his debut season as captain.

"He should walk a little distance away from MSD because now this is a big match. He should not be overawed by anything. Rishabh Pant hardly ever is overawed by anything. My feeling is that there might be just that little bit of respect. But it has to be off the field. On the field you have to play your best and Pant has to now see that he has his team don't get overawed by the aura of MSD. They go and play their natural game, aggressive game," Gavaskar added.