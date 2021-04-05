IPL 2021: 'Any good leg-spinner needs a good captain,' DC's Amit Mishra lists ingredients for mastering wrist spin

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra remarked that skill is as important as a captain's support when it comes to becoming a successful wrist spinner in the game. While Indian cricket had moved from finger spin to wrist spin and now back to finger spin again in a span of four years, Mishra believes good captaincy is paramount in the evolution of leg-spinners.

Moreover, he also believes that a captain's backing is equally important for the health of the art of wrist spin. Such spinners have a tendency to go for runs and if they do not find a skipper who continuously believes in them, then it becomes difficult for the bowlers to keep their chin up.

Also read: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad sort out their middle-order woes in IPL 2021?

"Any leg-spinner needs a good captain because when the bowler is under attack, you need that sort of a skipper, who would back you to the hilt and give you that requisite confidence even when you have gone for a few runs," Mishra told PTI in an interview.

"... A captain who basically understands the psyche of a leg-spinner," added Mishra, who will be back in action for Delhi Capitals this IPL season.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mishra has played 68 games for the Indian national senior team across formats. Except for Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rahul Chahar, there aren't many quality leg-break bowlers oin the scene. Rahul Tewata is an emerging name but he's more of a batting all-rounder.

"In the past 5-6 years, we have had some good leg-spinners but we will get more quality as we get more such bowlers, who have learnt the craft, and share the knowledge of their art with next generation.

"The passing of knowledge is very important more so for leg spin which is an art form," said Mishra, who is the second-highest wicket-taker with 160 scalps from 150 IPL games, only behind Lasith Malinga's 170 wickets.

"I am not for once saying that we don't have good leg-spinners, we have quite a few but yes what a lot of them need is guidance. Once that guidance is available, you will see a large number of them."

(with inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON